Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Poses For Pictures With a Friend in New York

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is currently in New York, and on Sunday she shared a picture with her friend of their day out.

In the picture that Suhana shared on her Instagram stories, she can be seen posing with her friend on the streets of New York. Suhana can be seen donning a black bodycon dress and a black overcoat to cover it. Her friend, Urshita Vaishnav was sporting a red top with blue jeans, a blue jacket and a pair of red heels.

Suhana captioned the picture as ‘missed u’.

Urshita, too, took to her Instagram account to share the image and dropped a heart emoji as a caption.

Suhana is reportedly in the States for her education. She shares glimpses of her life in New York quite regularly with her followers.

The youngster is also very vocal about the bullying she faces on social media. Last year, she had posted a note on the same that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she had added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here