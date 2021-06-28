Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Turns 'Cat Lady' in New Instagram Post, Shanaya Kapoor Reacts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is an avid social media user. Be it a birthday, or a casual day, the gorgeous diva always keeps her followers updated about her life, often giving a sneak peek into it. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie in which she called her a ‘cat lady’.

In the picture that she shared on the photo-sharing app, she can be seen dressed in a beige top with grey bottoms. She donned a blue cap to complement her look and applied minimal makeup. She captioned it as, “cat lady".

As soon as she dropped the photo, her fans and followers showered it with immense love and the picture currently has more than 2 lakh likes. Her friend and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, too, liked the photo, and her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped a couple of emojis.

On the occasion of Father’s Day recently, she had shared a heartwarming picture with her dad Shah Rukh Khan. Suhana had chosen to keep the photo black and white. In the snap, one could see baby Suhana kissing young SRK as he lovingly hugged her. The social media star is currently enrolled in New York University’s film and acting course. She aspires to make her Bollywood debut in the near future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here