Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana's New Pic From New York City Goes Viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has recently started her college at New York University, where she will be graduating from a Film Studies course. The 19-year-old who studies in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani school recently graduated high school from Lady Ardingly College in London, where she appeared in plays and short films during her time there.

Recently, several pictures of the young star-kid surfaced on the internet where she was seen roaming around in New York City with her friends. Now another picture of Suhana has gone viral where she looks extremely stunning. She can be seen sitting in a restaurant on a stool with dollar bills in her hand. She looked stunning in a red top with her pulled back to a ponytail. With her choice of outfits, the star-kid has established herself as one of the most stylish from the lot!

Suhana Khan is apparently interested in acting, whereas her brother Aryan Khan wants to be a filmmaker. He has been studying at the University of South California and training to be a director. In a recent interview with Hindustan, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the future of his kids. He said, “If Aryan decides to be an actor, it will only be an honour for him to work with directors of that calibre. But I think he wants to be a filmmaker. Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But even if he wants to be a filmmaker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course. Aisa nahi hai ki tumhara baap actor hai toh set pe aake assistant director ban jaao. Similarly, Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Aryan dubbed for the role of Simmba in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for the role of Mufasa.

