Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 Coming Soon? Fans Speculate As Farhan Akhtar Begins Working On His Next Script

Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 in making? Well, there is no official confirmation so far. However, a recent picture of Farhan Akhtar has left netizens wondering if they can expect another SRK movie soon.

On Saturday, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani took to social media and dropped a picture from Farhan’s study room where the actor is seen to be in his writer mode. Along with the picture, it was mentioned that Farhan has now started working on his next script. “100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on…” the caption read.

However, this has left netizens wondering if Farhan has started working on Don 3. Twitter is flooded with fans hoping that the official announcement regarding Don 3 will be made soon. While one of SRK’s fans wrote, “Please destroy his laptop if he ain’t writing DON 3,” another social media user tweeted, “I will not accept anything other than DON 3.”

please destroy his laptop if he ain’t writing DON 3. https://t.co/H7ETAf67un — Anjali (@iamanjali16) June 4, 2022

I will not accept anything other than DON 3 pic.twitter.com/NVqmyAmPnz — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) June 4, 2022

DON is back DON 3 in making https://t.co/PmSmgtxTKT — Pathaan (@SimpleSrkian123) June 4, 2022

The only acceptable answer is Don 3. https://t.co/6nSnpJIKRZ — Jinal Bhatt (@Jinal1303) June 4, 2022

This was an attempt to get me to scream Don 3 again https://t.co/0kuQoiDUp3 — Alter ego and 2 others (@buttermilkoreo) June 4, 2022

For the unversed, the first part of Don starred Amitabh Bachchan and was released in 1978. It was written by Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar. However, the sequel of the film which starred Shah Rukh Khan was released in December 2011. It was written by Farhan himself and was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani.

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of his upcoming movie Jawan. The film will hit theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in Pathaan and Dunki.

