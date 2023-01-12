Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Kisses Him on the Cheeks as Pathaan Star Meets Him at 2am, Netizens Impressed

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming spy-thriller Pathaan. Amidst being busy with the promotion of the film, King Khan has made headlines for his heart-warming gesture towards his fans who were outside his hotel. It was on Wednesday when one of the SRK fans uploaded a string of photographs alongside the superstar himself. The fan while posting the stills also shared the interesting story behind their momentous meeting with the Pathaan fame.

Seemingly, it was 2 am in the morning when Shah Rukh Khan took some time off his schedule to meet them. Not only did he greet his fans but also ended up calling them inside his hotel room. The fan further apologized for disturbing him at late night but also thanked the actor for his generous gesture. “Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for taking your time out for us at 2 am. No other superstar has done something like this for fans, calling us inside your hotel room and giving us your full time, attention, and respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night. But I love you,” the fan tweeted.

In one photo, the fan can be seen kissing Shah Rukh Khan’s cheeks, while in another one SRK personally signed poster of Pathaan for them. Take a look at it here:

The tweet has amassed more than twenty-two thousand views on the micro-blogging site leaving many jealous. A fan commented, “Congrats man! This is dream come true.

Another added, “You're so lucky bhai.”

One more called it, “How cool! The experience of a lifetime!”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The plot of the film features SRK as an exiled RAW agent who is set to pick up an action-packed fight against a private terrorist organization Outfit X, as they plan to launch a heinous attack on India. Pathaan hits the big screen on Wednesday, January 25.

