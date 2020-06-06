Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Trend #WeWantDon3Update, Ask Farhan Akhtar If It's Being Made Or Shelved

The third instalment in the hit Don franchise has caused a lot of speculation around the cast and the plot. While Shah Rukh Khan was expected to break his sabbatical with the film, there has been no update whatsoever, leaving a question mark on the project.

Shah Rukh Khan's followers have already been waiting for him to announce his next. The actor was last seen in Anand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, which tanked at the box office, and hasn't gone official with any new project yet. Now, anxious fans took to Twitter to trend #WeWantDon3Update, and asked Farhan Akhtar to update them on the same.

Check out some of the tweets below:

This Introduction Scene in Don 2 Still Gives me Goosebumps#WeWantDon3Update pic.twitter.com/LPWx9tcnRA — A M A N™ (@AmAnSrkian_18) June 5, 2020

And we @iamsrk fans are still waiting for the official announcement of DON3 #WeWantDon3Update @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/NlXrk6BGOC — ɴᴇʜᴀ ꜱʜᴀʀᴍᴀ ꜰᴀɴ (@RazzuSrkian) June 5, 2020

When King Of Romance Played Role Of A Gangster It Became Most Badass , Cool And Savage Anti-Hero Role Of Bollywood #WeWantDon3Update @iamsrk @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/ryYZth0wAH — ⚡ (@SRKianYash_) June 5, 2020

Dear @FarOutAkhtar, if u don't want us to disturb you by spamming ur mentions, then plz make an announcmnt abt whether u will b making #Don3 or planning to shelve it. Plz! It's high time now! #WeWantDon3Update pic.twitter.com/gTDg4Y39h8 — Shah's Knight (@icaped_crusader) June 5, 2020

Don 3 has the potential of breaking every single Domestic and Overseas Box Office record .

Bas wahi swag , wahi action thriller mil jaay .

Magar isse pehle @FarOutAkhtar@ritesh_sid update to do kuch #WeWantDon3Update pic.twitter.com/VoaC1HM7I4 — Garv Pahal (@iamgarvpahal) June 5, 2020

Ever since the actor-director, who also helmed the last two films-- that came in 2006 and 2011-- in the new popular crime film franchise, hinted working on the script of Don 3, the project has been constantly making headlines.

However, no progress has reported so far. In an earlier interview with Koimoi, Farhan had said, “If I have a script for a sequel of Don, I’ll happily share it with the world I mean people are constantly asking me about it. I’ll be silly not to share it with them, you know. So as and when it happens… I’ll let you know. There is nothing to keep hiding.”

It was also reported that the project was on halt since Farhan was gearing up for his sports film Toofan, and thus was unable to concentrate on Don 3.

Don, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film by the same name.

