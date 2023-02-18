Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback after four years with the superhit blockbuster film Pathaan. His powerful performance in the film has proved that he is still the king of Bollywood. Pathaan has been ruling at the box office and it has broken all the records with its tremendous collections, earning more than Rs 900 crore worldwide and is expected to cross the Rs 1000-crore mark soon.

After the release of Pathaan, the actor is in the limelight again, there are many discussions about the amount he charged for the movie. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was said to have taken Rs 100 crore for this film but he has not officially commented anything regarding this.

According to the reports, Shah Rukh’s net worth currently stands at around Rs 51,000 crore. Well, today the actor gets paid in crores for one film or for one advertisement. But do you know what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first salary; you will be surprised to know about this.

In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that during the early days of his life, he used to work for a meagre salary. The actor even had to sell tickets in cinemas and for this work, he earned a salary of Rs 50 for the first time. Today, the Bollywood star is living a luxurious life. Shah Rukh also owns lavish properties abroad in London and Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth and Collections

According to a list of Top 10 Richest Actors In The World, released by World Statistics, Shah Rukh Khan was the 4th richest actor in the world with a net worth of $770 million (approx Rs 6,367.9 crore), as of January 2023.

The actor is also fond of buying luxurious items, he has a vast collection of expensive watches. Recently, at an event, Shah Rukh was seen wearing an Audemars Piguet-Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch, which is reportedly worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore. Shah Rukh also owns expensive cars like BMW 6 series, the BMW 7 series, an Audi, Bugatti Veyron, Bentley Continental GT and other luxurious cars.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the upcoming movie Jawan, which will tentatively release in theatres on June 2. The action-thriller film has been written and directed by Atlee Kumar and will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

