Shah Rukh Khan's 'Graduate' Son Aryan Khan Shares Pic, Take a Look

Shah Rukh Khan's younger kids — Suhana and AbRam — are frequently seen on social media. Suhana Khan gives regular updates of her life through her Instagram profile, AbRam too is seen often in Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh’s social media posts. It's Aryan Khan who is missed on such platforms. The superstar's eldest son rarely posts anything. He made news earlier this year, as pictures from his graduation ceremony from the University of Southern California (USC) started doing the rounds of the Internet and went viral.

The ceremony took place following all social distancing regulations. Aryan was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. He graduated along with Friends fame Lisa Kudrow's son, Julian.

But to end the dry spell on Instagram, Aryan decided to surprise his fans with a picture. The young lad can be seen wearing a red t-shirt and hoodie. Theheartthrob is looking away from the camera, lost in thought. His caption read,"Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess." The post received many likes and comments. Fans gave the star kid a warm welcome with many saying that they missed him on social media. Some dropped emojis in the comment section too.

Since years, many are waiting eagerly for Aryan's grand debut in the Indian film industry. Although it seems unlikely that he will make his entry to Bollywood anytime soon. Shah Rukh has shared in an interview with David Letterman in 2019 that his eldest child is more interested in working behind the scenes than acting in front of the camera. However, Suhana might be an actress once she finishes her studies. Meanwhile, SRK, who was last seen in Zero, will soon starin Pathan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

