Director Siddharth Anand’s latest film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles has achieved a path-breaking success. Released on January 25, the intense action entertainer has received a warm-cum-frenzied welcome from cine-goers. More so because it marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after a 4-year-long sabbatical. From the high-octane action sequences to the groovy soundtracks, the Pathaan fever continues.

Speaking of the film’s popular song Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone levelled up her glam quotient, leaving fans swooning over her bikini-clad beach peripherals. Joining the trend, Shah Rukh Khan’s vacation-emanating green shirt, also grabbed the eyeballs of fashion critics. If you too fancied the easy-breezy attire of SRK, then you deserve to know its price!

The green printed shirt having distinguished patterns belongs from the wardrobes of ace fashion designer Ritu Kumar. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the full-sleeved shirt is made from the delicate viscose crepe fabric that boasts a striking paisley print. It is priced at a whopping amount of Rs 9,200 on Ritu Kumar’s official website.

Just a few seconds into the song, Shah Rukh Khan appears in the frame, eyeing the bold and tempting Deepika Padukone from a bar in Spain. He dons the Ritu Kumar outfit, unbuttoned halfway, flaunting his well-sculpted physique. The actor teamed up his vacation-ready ensemble with a messy man bun, dark-blue sunglasses, and gold link chains around his neck.

Earlier, the queen of hearts, Deepika Padukone’s incredible monokinis and bikinis became a hot topic of discussion among admirers. It was then revealed that the actress’s glitzy metallic bodysuit of golden shade is from the house of American designer, Norma Kamali, priced at about Rs 11,981.

In addition, the B-town diva’s neon-yellow monokini also secured a place on our wishlist. Belonging from the house of Louisa Ballou, the swimwear costs approximately Rs 19,773.

Speaking of Pathaan, the film has zoomed past 970 crores worldwide on its 22nd day. This can be hailed as SRK’s biggest comeback film in Bollywood after back-to-back failures in films like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, and Zero. Presently, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

