2-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan's Humble Replies to Arvind Kejriwal and Aditya Thackeray Win Hearts

Shah Rukh Khan's Humble Replies to Arvind Kejriwal and Aditya Thackeray Win Hearts

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently contributed to PM Cares Fund as well as to funds established to help the states of Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media to announce that he was going to donate to PM Cares fund and a host of other charities to fight the coronavirus via his businesses Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders. He had also announced that he would be collaborating with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal--Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamta Bannerjee--to fight the pandemic in these states.

In a social media post he sent out on Thursday evening, on his Twitter handle @iamsrk, the actor wrote: "In these times it's imp to make everyone around you working tirelessly for you.. not related to u.. to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we will do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family."

Earlier, on @RedChilliesEnt, the Twitter handle of his producrion house Red Chillies Entertainment, the actor gave out a lengthy statement announcing his contributions to the current fight against COVID-19 through his group companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 war. He, however, did not specify any monetary amount to specify how much he would be donating.

"Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities -- Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward," the actor said in the statement.

Now, Kejriwal and Thackeray have reciprocated the feelings.

Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Thank you Shah Rukh ji for you kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour.

Aditya Thackeray also received a similar response from Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who lives in Mumbai, is originally from Delhi. His replies resonated with fans, not only from the two states but from all over the country. It is also a good example of Khan can floor leaders with different political views with his charm.

