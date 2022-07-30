Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Announcement Video in Theatre Makes Audience Lose Their Calm, Fans Say 'SRK Supremacy'

Though the actor has been missing from the silver screens for a long time, the love his fans have for him and his stardom has not diminished a bit and that is the power of Shah Rukh Khan. While the audience waits with bated breath for his comeback with Pathaan, the announcement video of Jawan in a theatre recently made fans lose their calm and scream their lungs out on seeing SRK on the big screen. Jawan is Shah Rukh’s first film with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara. A promo was also released on social media a couple of months back.

Now, several videos have gone viral from a theatre where audiences can be seen excited and screaming for SRK as the announcement video of Jawan plays on the big screen. Several fans have shared the videos on social media and showered love for the actor. One fan wrote, “Imagine the madness in theatres while watching #Pathaan in theatres with #Jawan & #Dunki Teasers before movie 🔥🔥🔥 Historic Moment for SRKians !!!”

Another fan wrote, “Massive Shah Rukh Khan Supremacy 🔥”

Imagine the madness in theatres while watching #Pathaan in theatres with #Jawan & #Dunki Teasers before movie 🔥🔥🔥 Historic Moment for SRKians !!! — Dipti Kapoor (@diptikapoor) July 29, 2022

Take a look at the reactions:

This clip of audience reacting to #Jawan Announcement Video in Malegaon Mohan Theatre is enough to give you gossebumps today.🔥 And to prove that The hype of #ShahRukhKhan in massy roles is unprecedented and unmatchable by his contemporaries.🔥

2023.👑🐐pic.twitter.com/gRsaiNXJII — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) July 29, 2022

Jawan was formally announced earlier this summer. SRK released a poster and a teaser in which his face cover under bandages. The teaser has left fans excited about the film. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan, which will mark his comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero. The film will release on Republic Day next year. Apart from Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has yet another film slated for a 2023 release. It is Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Seems like 2023 is going to be an amazing year for SRK fans!

