Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Monochromatic Photo Breaks the Internet, Fans Hail 'Ageless King'

A Shah Rukh Khan photo always has the capability of breaking the internet and making fans go weak in the knees, be it an old picture or a new one. And if you don’t believe us, wait till you see the latest photo of King Khan shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani. She took to her official social media handle to drop a monochromatic photo of Shah Rukh where the superstar can be seen donning a casual tee paired with trousers. He sits on a chair and strikes a dashing pose at the camera.

Sharing it, she wrote, “In a world full of Trends… A Timeless Classic!”

Take a look:

As soon as she dropped the photo, fans took to the comment section to mention how ageless the actor looks. One fan wrote, “I can’t tell if this is a new picture or an old one because he still looks the same – ageless king” while another wrote, “Greatest of All Time.” “Always a timeless classic” read another comment. Fans also dropped heart and fire emojis and hailed the ‘King of Bollywood.’

Even actress Richa Chaddha couldn’t help herself from commenting, ‘Haye’.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. On the occasion, he dropped his character poster from his upcoming film Pathaan and also conducted a live session on Instagram where he interacted with fans and answered their questions.

Talking about Pathaan, SRK revealed he has enjoyed the process of filming Pathaan but has not gotten a chance to see the film yet. Calling Aditya Chopra (producer) and Siddharth Anand (director) ‘kanjoos’ because of not showing the film yet, he added that Pathaan gave him what he had been missing. SRK said that he took a break after Zero because he was not enjoying the process of filmmaking, but Pathaan offered him something different. And he even said that he hopes to achieve what he came to Mumbai for with Pathaan.

Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

