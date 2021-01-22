Shah Rukh Khan's Long Locks Catch Our Attention in This Pic

Shah Rukh Khan's latest post on social media shows him playing pool. He had an important message to share with his fans as her wrote, "As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place (sic)." The colour pink is associated with girls.

SRK sports long hair in this picture. He wears a cricket cap and black T-shirt. He sports a pair of shades and blue denims to complete the casual weekend look.

Meanwhile, SRK's long locks have been catching all the attention ever since his movie Pathan has been rumoured to have begun shoot. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be part of the actioner, directed by Siddharth Anand. It is believed that Yash Raj Films is planning to announce Pathan officially with a special show-reel soon.

Pathan is Shah Rukh’s first starring role after the 2018 movie Zero. In a recent interview with Femina, Deepika had spilled the beans on her upcoming projects and in the process, confirmed that SRK will indeed be returning to the big screen with Pathan.

Deepika shared, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”