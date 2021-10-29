Shah Rukh Khan's Long-time Friend and Co-star Juhi Chawla Plays Important Part in Aryan Khan's Bail

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan‘s friendship goes way back. They have been co-stars in several films, founded a production house and co-own an IPL team. On Friday, Juhi also stepped up to play an important part in the release of SRK’s eldest son Aryan from jail.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the High Court after spending nearly a month in jail following his arrest after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a ship on October 2 in Mumbai. On Friday, SRK’s co-star and his long-time friend Juhi Chawla played a crucial part in Aryan’s release. The actress was present at the Mumbai Sessions Court to stand surety for Aryan, who has been asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. This means that she would be legally responsible if SRK’s son fails to pay the money.

This was one of the most important steps for the court to send release paperwork to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, where Aryan has spent 22 days. Talking to CNN-News18, Chawla said, “The family has a sense of relief. It is over." When asked about Aryan’s release from jail, the actress looked baffled and said, “I don’t know that he won’t come out today." Chawla also informed the reporters that all due process related to the court has been completed.

Chawla, 53, was one of SRK’s earliest co-stars and the pair starred in many blockbusters including Darr, Yes Boss and Ram Jaane, among others. Along with Khan, she had co-founded the production company Dreamz Unlimited, which produced three films, starting with their self-starring Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000).

Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta are also the co-owners of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Earlier this year, Aryan, along with Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi, were spotted together at the IPL auction.

Chawla had then taken to her social media, where she shared a screengrab of Aryan and Jahnavi sitting with the other members of the management team of their franchise. Sharing the picture of the young brigade, she wrote, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi, at the Auction table."

