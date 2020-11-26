Shah Rukh Khan's Look for New Film Pathan Reminds Fans of Don 2

After two years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with his action-drama movie Pathan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the shoot for the movie began two-weeks ago. King Khan began the shooting without much fanfare in Mumbai itself and was joined by lead actress Deepika Padukone on Monday.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the movie is about the intriguing world of agents and Deepika will get to perform a lot of action sequences as well. Even though the title focuses on Shah Rukh, Deepika plays an edgy character, who joins Pathan on a mission. It is pretty similar to actor Katrina Kaif's role opposite Salman Khan in the Tiger franchise.

Shah Rukh's return to the big screen has already excited his fans. What also piqued their curiosity further was the actor's look in which he was recently spotted on the sets of Pathan.

SRK was seen in long hair with a braid on one side, flaunting a rough and rugged look for his character. The picture went viral on the internet and fans were immediately reminded of Shah Rukh's 2011 crime-drama Don 2, in which he had pulled off a similar look like a vicious criminal.

On Tuesday, the actor was once again spotted at the Gateway of India. However, this time, he had made sure to keep his look a secret by wearing a hoodie and a face mask. The report added that the actor was on his way to Alibaug for the shoot. The 55-year-old actor also happens to own a lavish farmhouse in Alibaug.

Meanwhile, Deepika started shooting for the movie at Yash Raj Studios on Tuesday. The movie also stars John Abraham.

With Pathan, Deepika will return to Yash Raj Films after the 2008 romantic-comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno. The film also marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the production house four years after Maneesh Sharma’s Fan.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero that did not do well commercially. The film starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK had played the role of a vertically-challenged man.