Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani's Old Post Praising Aryan Khan Goes Viral

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan‘s plea hearing is being heard on Wednesday by the High Court in Mumbai. The star-kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan and seven others were arrested by the NCB in relation to this case. Amid his hearing, an old post by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani has gone viral on social media. In the post, the manager can be seen praising Aryan for his intelligence.

The throwback picture is from his birthday on November 13, 2019. She shared a selfie with Aryan and captioned it, “He’s got his father’s intelligence, mother’s charm and his own sense of humour. A sensitive boy with his heart in the right place. Here’s wishing the eldest cub - Aryan - a very Happy Birthday! @___aryan___."

Pooja Dadlani has been Shah Rukh’s manager since 2012 and is said to have a great bond with the entire family. She grabbed headlines on October 8 after she was spotted breaking down when Aryan’s bail plea had been rejected. Dadlani also visited Aryan in prison and was listed by his lawyers as a family member.

Meanwhile, Aryan’s bail plea hearing has been adjourned till Wednesday. On the other hand, a five member team of the NCB from Delhi, headed by Gyaneshwar Singh, will visit Mumbai to question all the members of the team involved in the investigation of Aryan Khan case.

