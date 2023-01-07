Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has come forward to help the family of Anjali, the 20-year-old who lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. It is reported that she was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting, supporting her mother and siblings. The actor’s foundation has donated money to help Anjali’s mother with regard to her health concerns and provide adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.

An official statement from Meer Foundation read, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

Anjali, who was the only financial support to her family, lost her father eight years ago. Her mother suffers from kidney disease. Anjali had to drop out of school after class 10, post which she had taken up several odd jobs to meet the needs of the family. She met with a horrific accident on the outskirts of Delhi on January 1. She was riding her scooter when a car hit her and dragged her under the vehicle for over 10 km. The police is investigating her death.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation was set up in 2003, in memory of his late father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The foundation has carried out many philanthropic activities ever since. The foundation has also helped several acid attack victims and helped a lot of people during the Covid-19 pandemic too.

The foundation aims to effect change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past, Meer foundation supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

