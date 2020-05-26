MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan's Message for Fans on Eid: It’s Faith That Keeps us Going

Shah Rukh Khan shared an enlightening message for his fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 7:42 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan took time out to greet and wish his fans on social media on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Under normal circumstances, the superstar's residence is crowded with people eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood actor. However, this year, due to the coronavirus crisis, there was no long line assembly of people outside SRK's Mannat in Mumbai and celebrations were kept low key.

In his Eid message for fans, SRK wrote, "May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always (sic)."

Shah Rukh had also expressed grief over the victims of cyclone Amphan. Upon learning the devastation it has caused in West Bengal and Odisha, the actor wrote on social media, "My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again (sic)."

On the work front, SRK-backed Betaal is streaming on Netflix now.

