Shah Rukh Khan's Mind-boggling Remuneration for 'Pathan' Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen in Pathan, a YRF backed actioner, which reportedly sees him playing a secret agent. The movie is shrouded in secrecy and no official announcement has been made in the regard yet. However, Salman Khan had hinted earlier that he will be shooting for a cameo in Pathan.

As fans eagerly await for a first look of SRK to drop from the upcoming movie, it has been revealed that the actor has charged a whopping salary for featuring in it. As per a report, SRK is charging Rs 100 crore as fees for Pathan role. Although this is unconfirmed as of now, but with the kind of hype surrounding SRK’s new film after Zero (2018), its not unlikely that he is commanding such a hefty price. Plus, Pathan is eyeing 2022 release which guarantees its cinema release and a blockbuster opening is expected.

Pathan went in the floors in November last year. Recently, composer duo Vishal-Shekhar has confirmed making songs for the movie.

Pathan co-starts Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.