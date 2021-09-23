Shah Rukh Khan's Name Added to Indian Sign Language Dictionary, to Start Shooting with Raju Hirani Soon

You can now say Shah Rukh Khan‘s name in sign language. The Bollywood superstar’s name has made it to the Indian Sign Language (ISL) directory, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You can sign for Shah Rukh Khan’s name by holding the fingers of your right hand like a gun and tapping twice about the heart. Reportedly, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra are among stars who have featured in the earlier editions of the dictionary.

Other words and terms that have been recently included are Shaheed Bhagat Singh, online banking, carpooling, antitrust policy, tight-fitting clothes, etc. The dictionary is developed and released by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre in DVD form and bulky print version and consists of words and their corresponding signs.

Meanwhile, reports say that the actor’s upcoming project with director Rajkumar Hirani is set to go on floors soon. This will be the first time they’ll be working together. Penned by Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon, and Abhijat Joshi, the entertaining comedy is set against the backdrop of immigration and is flavoured with Hirani’s unique style of storytelling, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Shah Rukh has also been in the news recently for his much-anticipated OTT debut, dropping hints via promotional videos. SRK is busy with the shoot of Atlee’s Bollywood debut tentatively titled Lion. The film went on floors in Pune a few days back and also features Nayanthara. Apart from that the actor has Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial titled Pathan. The action thriller film also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

