Shah Rukh Khan's Next Not To Be Titled Sanki Since Sajid Nadiadwala Holds Title Rights

Sources earlier hinted at Shah Rukh Khan doing a movie with Tamil director Atlee Kumar titled Sanki. However, the title has already been registered under SajidNadiawala's name.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh will next be seen in a movie titled Sanki, helmed by director Atlee. However, a recent report suggests the title has already been taken and registered by Sajid Nadiadwala under Salman Khan's recommendation.

A Mumbai Mirror report says that the title belongs to Sajid Nadiawala, who has registered it with the Film Producers Guild of India. A source affiliated to the Guild told Mirror, “Salman had suggested that Sajid register the title when they were making Kick. Even though they eventually stuck with Kick for their film as it was a remake of a Telugu film with the same title, Sajid still owns the title Sanki and without his NOC (No Objection Certificate), no one else can use it. In fact, there are three other producers in the queue for this much wanted title.”

The report adds that there are, in fact, three other producers in the queue for this much-wanted title which includes Rajkummar Hirani, Gurinder Chadha and Atlee Kumar.

Sajid’s spokesperson confirmed the title’s possession, adding that the script and the cast is ready as well. “We will be officially announcing the project soon after Christmas,” the spokesperson said.

An official announcement of SRK's new movie was expected to come on the occasion of his 54th birthday. While that didn't happen, he promised his fans a release in 2020, during a fan interaction on his birthday.

