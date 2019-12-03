Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan's Next Project To Be a Comic Action Flick With Raj And DK?

According to the latest buzz, Raj and DK will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for his next movie. The actor is said to have liked the script and will be producing it under his home banner.

December 3, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
While Shah Rukh Khan's next movie announcement is being awaited for almost a year now, fresh reports suggest the wait is finally over, after all. He might next be seen in a big-budget comic action film, also fulfilling SRK's wish to do a 'cool action film' as he had asked for earlier. The movie is reportedly going to be helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Famously known as Raj and DK, the duo have penned together some of the finest movies lately such as Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, Stree and the famous web series Family Man.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a close source to the development revealed SRK had loved the narration by the director duo done some time ago. "SRK has signed the stylish action film that is infused with Raj and DK's brand of quirky humour and will go on the floors next year. It is a space he hasn't explored yet."

The movie will be produced by SRK's home production and will be shot at exotic locations in India and Abroad. The source further said, "An international stunt crew will be designing the action in the film. Raj and DK are currently putting the finishing touches to the script. They will soon finalize the shooting locations and lock the ensemble cast, including an A-list actress for the female lead. Crew and technical team."

While the makers are targeting a 2021 release, SRK has another 'feel-good drama' in his kitty, which will be kicking off next year.

