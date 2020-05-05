MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shah Rukh Khan's Next Web Series Production is Horror-thriller Betaal, First Look Out

Shah Rukh Khan's Next Web Series Production is Horror-thriller Betaal, First Look Out

Betaal's first look reveals the characters of Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra and other cast members in this Netflix original.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
Share this:

The coronavirus lockdown is proving to be a productive season for streaming platforms, with one show after another being launched. After last year's Bard of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is back with another show on Netflix, called Betaal.

The horror series was announced last year and is directed by Patrick Graham along with Nikhil Mahajan. The show stars Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala, Syna Anand and Suchitra Pillai. The first look of the show has been shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on social media.

In the first look, Mukkabaaz actor Viineet is seen giving an intense look in an army uniform with Aahana posing with a gun in the backdrop. A super excited Aahana shared the first look, saying, "We are psyched!! ‍♂️ Presenting the first look of #Betaal, my first upcoming horror-thriller web series on @netflix_in."

The show is apparently a zombie drama, with a synopsis that read, "A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict."

The show will drop on Netflix on May 24. Red Chillies Entertainment's previous production was the fictional spy thriller Bard of Blood, based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name. It starred Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres