Shah Rukh Khan's Next Web Series Production is Horror-thriller Betaal, First Look Out

The coronavirus lockdown is proving to be a productive season for streaming platforms, with one show after another being launched. After last year's Bard of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is back with another show on Netflix, called Betaal.

The horror series was announced last year and is directed by Patrick Graham along with Nikhil Mahajan. The show stars Viineet Kumar Singh, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala, Syna Anand and Suchitra Pillai. The first look of the show has been shared by Red Chillies Entertainment on social media.

In the first look, Mukkabaaz actor Viineet is seen giving an intense look in an army uniform with Aahana posing with a gun in the backdrop. A super excited Aahana shared the first look, saying, "We are psyched!! ‍♂️ Presenting the first look of #Betaal, my first upcoming horror-thriller web series on @netflix_in."

The show is apparently a zombie drama, with a synopsis that read, "A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict."

The show will drop on Netflix on May 24. Red Chillies Entertainment's previous production was the fictional spy thriller Bard of Blood, based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name. It starred Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

