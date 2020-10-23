Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Provides 2000 PPE Kits to COVID-19 Warriors in Chhattisgarh, CM Bhupesh Baghel Thanks Him

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation has been constantly working to help COVID-19 warriors by providing them with all the necessities, including PPE kits and financial aids during the pandemic. He has also contributed to the PM CARES fund and extended financial contributions to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi.

Recently, his NGO Meer Foundation provided 2000 PPE kits to Chhattisgarh for COVID-19 warriors. Taking to Twitter, the cabinet minister of the state TS Singh Deo thanked the superstar and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to him and his NGO for providing PPE kits to protect the frontline warriors of the state. He wrote, “Thanks @rajshriartist for connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes (sic).”

I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk & @MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks @rajshriartist for connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes. pic.twitter.com/SL47SjwzsI — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) October 22, 2020

SRK’s reply on his tweet is winning hearts as King Khan wrote, “Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavours too (sic).”

Sir, We all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavors too. https://t.co/pZT3kv7yle — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2020

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also took to the microblogging site and thanked the Bollywood actor for his kind and humanitarian gesture.

सुप्रसिद्ध बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान द्वारा संचालित एनजीओ मीर फाउंडेशन ने कोविड 19 से लड़ाई के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ को 2 हजार पीपीई किट्स उपलब्ध कराएं हैं।इस बड़ी लड़ाई में मीर फाउंडेशन के इस योगदान के लिए मैं शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/NmzjajA83K — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 21, 2020

Earlier, the superstar has also provided 25000 PPE kits to the Maharashtra government in April. The public health and family welfare minister, Rajesh Tope tweeted about the same and expressed his gratitude to the actor.

Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 13, 2020

SRK has recently completed 28 successful years in the film industry. He started his career with Deewana in 1992 and after that, there was no looking back for him. He has given many blockbusters to the industry. He not only has fans in India but across the globe. He was last seen in Zero in 2018 with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Now, the actor has many projects in the pipeline including Siddharth Anand's Pathan and Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy.