Shah Rukh Khan's Office Finally Taken Over By BMC For Covid Care After Being Unused For A Month

Shah Rukh Khan's office in Mumbai's Khar will now be utilised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a Covid care centre for asymptomatic positive patients. However, the four-storey building that Shah Rukh offered in April was lying unused for more than a month even when there's been acute shortage of beds for Covid patients in public and private hospitals in Mumbai, reported Mumbai Mirror.

On April 24, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan handed over the property to the BMC to help expand quarantine facilities in the city. Shah Rukh, through his NGO Meer Foundation, set up 22 beds in the building.

"This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry; it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another," the actor had said in a statement.

"There's nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. I am going to try my best and I know each one of you will do so too. Only together we will be able to fight through these difficult and unimaginable days."

Shah Rukh and Gauri also donated close to 25,000 PPE kits for the medical health experts.

