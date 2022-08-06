Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video of Grooving to Na Ja Goes Viral, Fans Impressed By His 'Perfect Moves'

Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a delightful treat on Friday as a video of the Bollywood superstar grooving to a Punjabi song cropped up on the Internet. The 56-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for his next film Dunki, was seen dancing to Pav Dharia's popular song Na Ja, which was released in 2017.

Shah Rukh, in an all-black look, was joined by another artist. The video has certainly made the day for several SRK fans. Commenting on the clip shared on Twitter, a fan said that Shah Rukh’s ability to pick up the choreography instantly.

It read, “His choreographers all say he can pick up any steps in minutes and I have seen him in enough of these kinds of videos to believe it's 100% true. He has a great rhythm and his body is perfectly formed for dancing. Never looks awkward.”

Another fan said, “Lightens up even during the most stressful times. That's the power of the King.”

A person said, “He is so graceful and cute dancing. Even like that his moves are perfect. Love to see him so happy, comfortable and free to be himself. Thank you for posting this.”

The actor, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, will soon be making a comeback to the big screen with Yash Raj Films' action drama Pathaan. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as well. Shah Rukh is also working with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for another action-packed movie titled Jawan. Nayanthara is part of this film. With Dunki, the actor will be marking his debut collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

