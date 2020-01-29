Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistani Cousin Noor Jehan Passes Away in Peshawar
Jehan, 52, a paternal cousin of the Bollywood superstar, resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, passed away in Peshawar on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
Jehan's husband Asif Burhan said that she was suffering from oral cancer.
Jehan, 52, a paternal cousin of the Bollywood superstar, resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.
Having previously served as a district and town councillor, Jehan was politically active and even filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections before withdrawing at the last moment.
Asif said Shah Rukh's father and Jehan's father were siblings and she used to contact her cousin on telephone occasionally.
She visited India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 and 2011. In her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband.
During his childhood, Khan also visited his relatives in Peshawar along with his parents twice.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Rishi Kapoor Shares 'Priceless' Childhood Picture of Lata Mangeshkar Holding Him in Her Arms
- Nick Jonas Fans Can't Stop Stanning Over Food Stuck in His Teeth During Grammy Gig
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery
- Australian Open: Federer Gets Warned for Obscene Language During Quarter-final vs Sandgren