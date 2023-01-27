It's been two days since the release of Pathaan and it seems the craze isn't going anywhere soon. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan finally made his comeback to the films after a 4-year-long hiatus. Sidharth Anand’s directorial also featured Hollywood actor Rachel Ann Mullins, who made her debut in Indian cinema with this spy-thriller. In the movie, she plays the role of a Russian spy Alice. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal Rachel Ann Mullins spoke about the roaring success of the film and how she had no clue who Shah Rukh Khan was.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, speaking about her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan, she said, “I'm going to catch some ire for this but I didn't know who he was until we worked together. One of the assistant directors explained that he was a big deal. We had a nice day together and it turns out we share the same birthday.”

She even revealed that she wasn’t aware of the scale of the movie until she met Deepika Padukone. Rachel told the interviewer that she was not even aware of the title, but when she saw Deepika Padukone's name on wardrobe trunks during the shoot, she realised that the film was going to be a huge success.

Rachel Ann Mullins is a popular name in Hollywood. Happy Endings, The League, and Neighbours are some of the movies she has worked in. Recalling how she came on board with Pathaan, Rachel said she had auditioned for her role and when she was in the Maldives she got a call from the makers for costume trial.

The entertaining spy thriller that also stars John Abraham has broken and created not one but multiple records within just two days of its release. Talking about the response the film has received, Rachel said, “I've gotten so much love because of it. Watching the response from fans the world over has left me with my jaw on the floor.”

Pathaan became the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 2 days flat. With a collection of around Rs 120 crore, Pathaan is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore mark over the weekend itself. The movie also has a surprise cameo by Salman Khan from Tiger. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

