Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Continues To Rule Box Office; Jawan Director Atlee Blessed With a Baby Boy

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. The film has been running in the cinema for less than a week and it has already emerged as the biggest Hindi film ever. With an extended five-day weekend, the film smoothly sailed through the Rs 250 crore mark and is likely to enter the Rs 300 cr club in Hindi on Tuesday. As per reports, Pathaan collected Rs 25.50 cr nett on Monday. With this, the Hindi collection of Pathaan currently stands at around ₹296 crores on its Day 6.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK Film’s Historic Run Continues, Inches Towards Rs 300 Cr

Filmmaker Atlee, who is currently directing Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Jawan, has been blessed with a baby boy. On Tuesday evening, Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and issued a joint statement announcing that they have attained parenthood. The couple shared the happy news with a picture in which they were seen holding a pair of newborn’s pair of shoes. The picture also had ‘it is a boy’ written on it.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Director Atlee and Wife Krishna Priya Blessed With a Baby Boy

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were snapped together on Tuesday after a long time as they attended an event. While Alia sported a pastel-coloured floral outfit, Varun looked dapper as always in an orange tee layered with a brown jacket. Soon after the two stars were snapped, their pictures went viral on social media and left fans in complete awe. While one of the social media users called them ‘favourites’, another user wrote, “looking so beautiful". “İ am not crying," a third comment read.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan Snapped Together After a Long Time, Fans Call Them ‘Favourites’

Recently, Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter account and dropped a couple of pictures in which he was seen kissing his ladylove. He shared the pictures to mark one year of Tejasswi Prakash’s Bigg Boss 15 win and penned down a sweet note for his ladylove. “Congratulations to a year of your reign my queen.. cheers to an era yet to come 🍻," he wrote. Tejasswi also reacted to Karan Kundrra’s Tweet and replied, “An era won having you by my side ❤️…my constant team then and now… our true journey has only begun sunny😘."

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra Kisses ‘Queen’ Tejasswi Prakash As They Mark One Year of Her Bigg Boss 15 Win

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik has opened up about bullying. In a recent interview, Abdu revealed how people used to ‘throw’ money at him. He also mentioned how people used to ask him to stay away from them in marketplaces. “Yes, so many. Everyday, I see so many people in the market coming to me and giving me money. Some say ‘arey yaar go, why are you coming here’. People also not giving money but rather throwing money. I did not go to school," Abdu told Maniesh Paul on his podcast.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik Opens Up On Bullying, Recalls People Throwing Money At Him

Read all the Latest Movies News here