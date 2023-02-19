Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been breaking all box office records. Released on January 25, the film has already collected Rs 981 crores at the global box office. While it is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore globally, the film has also minted Rs 500 crore at the nationwide box office.

On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 493 crore so far. However, if Tamil and Telugu versions’ collections are also added, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 cr at the box office.

“#Pathaan continues to score over weekends… Gathers speed on [fourth] Sat [#MahaShivratri holiday]: national chains + mass pockets witness an upward trend… #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 4] Fri 5 lacs, Sat 7 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.82 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 511.42 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," his Tweet read.

At the success meet of Pathaan, Deepika Padukone shared, “I don’t think we set out to break records. We set out to make a film with love and the right intentions. We had a good time. Shah Rukh Khan taught me that it’s important to work with people you have a good time with. It was such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back. Our intention was to bring the audience together and bring them joy.”

With the overwhelming response of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan earlier took to his social media handle and wrote, “The Sun is alone… it Burns… and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan”.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film also had an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Talking about Pathaan’s success earlier this month, director Siddharth told ETimes, “It’s a little surreal. I’ve just been happy to be just a part of the industry and to be able to make films, because I don’t know anything else. And now you’re being credited with so much more, you know, like bringing cinemas back, single screens back, bringing box office back, audiences back… So I really don’t know how to react to all these all these tags. I’m just happy that I have my next job in place. And I can continue making films”.

