Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Has Stunts Choreographed By This Hollywood Action Director

As the year is about to wrap up, we’re one step closer to the Pathaan season. While the exciting teaser of the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer has already got everyone waiting and anticipating, it’s the gooosebumps inducing stunts and slick action sequences that makes the wait even far more stretched out. And with a true-blue action director like Casey O’ Neill on board, the stakes are bound to be high.

Talking about this with the news agency IANS, Siddharth Anand, who has helmed Pathaan, revealed, “When one sets out to make the spectacle action film of India with one of the all time biggest heroes of our country, Shah Rukh Khan, you need to have a champion team that is unified in the vision. Thankfully we got an A-team that came together to push the visual envelope with Pathaan and I was delighted to have someone like Casey O’ Neill, who has extensively worked with Tom Cruise, to be by our side."

The film-maker further shared that O’Nelll’s experience in the genre has really contributed to his magnum opus in a unique way. He stated, “He brings in a wealth of experience and he immediately bought into the idea of creating edge of the seat action for Pathaan that could match what he’s done back home in Hollywood. What Casey has created in ‘Pathaan’, is simply mind-boggling. You will have to see the film for that because we aren’t going to disclose any details from the film till it releases in theatres on 25 Jan."

Casey O’Nell has previously worked on grand projects like Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible series films, Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun : Maverick’, Marvel Studios, Steven Spielberg among all the eminent names in his repertoire. As for Pathaan, it would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

