Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is off to a roaring start. Sidharth Anand's directorial has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The film starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on around 8000 screens worldwide. Pathaan not only had a strong start, but it also broke records. According to the reports, it is the widest Hindi release of all time in India, the highest-grossing 1st day for a Hindi film, the highest-grossing first day for a non-holiday release and much more. As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan sets new records, here’s taking a look back at the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

Dangal

Dangal is a sports biopic that centres on Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, two sisters who became India's first female wrestling champions under the mentorship of their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. The sisters' attempts to compete in a sport that men dominated led to constant criticism from the neighbourhood, but Mahavir Singh Phogat made sure his daughters fulfilled his dream of earning gold for India. The film starred Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 386 crores at the box office and was one of the highest-grossing films in India.

Sanju

This biographical movie explores the life and work of one of Bollywood's most prominent figures Sanjay Dutt (nicknamed Sanju). The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Dia Mirza in lead roles. Sanju was a massive hit in India and brought in Rs 339 crore.

PK

Aamir Khan's film centres on a clueless alien who gets lost in Rajasthan's deserts. Despite being a comedy, the movie raises significant religious problems. Corrupt gods, ridiculous blind faith, and hypocrisy in the human world are all scrutinised by an outsider. The film garnered over Rs 305 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai is a 2017 film starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. It revolves around a RAW secret drawn out of hiding when a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses become hostages for a terrorist organisation in Iraq. The movie earned Rs 329 crore in India.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi (Salman Khan) is a simple and devoted Hindu man who meets Shahida, a speech-impaired child who is estranged from her Pakistani family. Despite all difficulties, the two travel together to Shahida's house. The heartbreaking visuals and compelling plot of the tearjerker won praise from both critics and viewers. The movie stars Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. As per Taran Adarsh, the film grossed over Rs 319 crore.

