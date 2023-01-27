Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Might Still Release In Bangladesh But There's A Catch

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been accomplishing milestones already and it has been just two days since its release. Not only in India but the worldwide response to the biggest addition to Yash Raj’s spy universe has been phenomenal. However, the film couldn’t release in Bangladesh due to legalities and the fans were disheartened about it. Now as per the latest development, Pathaan might enthrall the Bangladeshi audience since the issues are being resolved.

According to a source close to ETimes, the film association of Bangladesh has agreed to release the film in the country but under one condition. The source explained, “After hours of discussion with all the industry stakeholders the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association, they are finally ready to give their consent to importing Bollywood movies into the country. But there is a catch. The association has added a condition. They have demanded a 10 percent share of the profits from the import of these Indian films.”

Earlier, Nipun, who is a veteran actor and a prominent part of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association, issued a statement on January 24 prior to Pathaan’s worldwide release that they demanded a 10 percent profit share that’ll be allocated for the artists of the country. The exhibitors and distribution association of Bangladesh has responded positively to this request.

Sudipta Kumar Das, the advisor of the Exhibitors’ Association in Bangladesh, had previously revealed, “We will pay the 10 percent share since the humanitarian aspect of their demand is for the sake of the artists. Previously several artists rejected the idea of importing Bollywood movies into Bangladesh, but Nipun is helping us to resolve the issue. We are ready to discuss with the Artiste’s Association regarding the release of ‘Pathaan’ in the country."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has already set the box office on fire after collecting over Rs 130 crore in just two days. The film which is helmed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, and others is on its way to becoming the first Blockbuster of 2023.

