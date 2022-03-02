Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Clash With Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter Over Republic Day 2023?

Shah Rukh Khan has finally announced his upcoming movie Pathaan. The film marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a long hiatus. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh took to social media and announced that the film will be releasing on January 25, 2023, on the occasion of Republic Day. “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," Shah Rukh wrote.

While fans are excited, it seems like there will be fireworks at the box office. If the current release slots are to go by, Pathaan will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter that weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had previously tweeted that Fighter was eyeing the Republic Day 2023 weekend as well. Both Pathan and Fighter are directed by Siddharth Anand. If true, this would mean that it would be Deepika vs Deepika at the box office.

Advertisement

HRITHIK - DEEPIKA'S 'FIGHTER' TO RELEASE ON REPUBLIC DAY 2023… #Fighter - starring #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone - to release on 26 Jan 2023… Directed by #SiddharthAnand… Produced by Ajit Andhare [#Viacom18Studios], Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, Anku Pande. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/n4ThqI5d53— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2021

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and shared the first look of the movie. While Deepika and John faced the camera, Shah Rukh chose to remain in the dark, giving only a tease of his look from the movie. The actor sported long tresses and appeared a little more toned in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, which was released in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Fighter was announced in January 2021, on the occasion of Hrithik’s birthday. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik’s first collaboration together. Although the actors are yet to start filming, Deepika had expressed her excitement over the project in a few recent interviews.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.