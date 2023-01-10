Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Trailer Gets Shout-Out From Dulquer Salmaan, Anurag Kashyap, Badshah and Others

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is finally out. On Tuesday, January 10, the makers unveiled the trailer, which is receiving a thunderous response from the masses. The trailer boasts high-octane action sequences that left ardent fans of SRK spellbound. Apart from SRK, the Pathaan trailer also shows Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in action-packed avatars. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Pathaan who is on a mission to protect his country from Jim’s (John Abraham) attack. He is joined by Deepika’s character in his mission to quash Jim’s evil plan.

After Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone unveiled the trailer, it got shout-outs from prominent celebrities. Actor Vijay, who released the trailer on Twitter, wrote, “Wishing Shah Rukh Khan sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan. Here is the trailer https://youtu.be/bxyLNuBHjt0. #PathaanTrailer."

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #PathaanHere is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

Ram Charan wished SRK and wrote, “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan Sir looking forward to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer."

“Aa gaya Pathaan! Jai Hind!" wrote Anurag Kashyap, lauding the film's trailer.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “All hail the king !!! Cannot wait."

All hail the king !!! Cannot wait 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CuFRAknMqw— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) January 10, 2023

Reacting to Shah Rukh's post featuring the trailer, Rhea Kapoor commented, “Awesome” and Chitrangda Singh wrote, “This is glorious." Expressing his views, Badshah wrote, “Khatam”.

Watch the trailer of Pathaan here:

Pathaan has been creating a buzz ever since its inception. The teaser for the film, which was released in November last year on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, raised people's expectations. Just like the teaser, the film's first song, Besharam Rang, took over the internet when it was released in December last year. Deepika Padukone's amazing dance moves and her onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan impressed the Intenet.

Watch the song here:

Pathaan is a part of YRF’s spy universe, which includes Salman Khan’s Tiger film franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War. YRF unveiled their new spy universe logo with the trailer of Pathaan. Aside from that, this logo will appear in Tiger 3, which is said to include a cameo by Shah Rukh. Similarly, Salman has made a cameo appearance in Pathaan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the much-awaited film Pathaan is all set to release on the big screens on January 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

