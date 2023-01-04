Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Trailer Leaked Before Release? Here's The Truth Of Viral Video

A video is doing the rounds on Twitter claiming that it is a leaked clip from Pathaan’s trailer. The film, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after four long years, is set to drop the trailer on January 10. Ahead of its official release, a video is going viral showing Shah Rukh with his long tresses, as seen in the Pathaan teaser released in November, bashing goons in a moving train.

Although the action-packed clip seems to be convincing as a clip from Pathaan, avid Shah Rukh Khan fans know that it is not a clip from the YRF film but from an ad that was released last year. SRK sported his Pathaan look for a soft drink commercial last year. It is a snippet from that ad that is being misleadingly circulated as Pathaan’s leaked trailer clip.

Check out both clips below:

Meanwhile, a Pinkvilla report claimed that the trailer will be almost three-minute-long. “Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2-minute 37-second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music, and heroism," the source told the entertainment portal.

The source added, “Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrant – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist."

The publication further quoted the source as saying that the campaign around Pathaan follows the ideology of less is more. They added that the delayed trailer launch was to keep intrigued around the core conflict intact.

Slated to release on December 25, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role while Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play pivotal roles.

