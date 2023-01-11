Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Trailer to Play Out With Tamil Biggies Varisu and Thunivu: Reports

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner Pathaan was finally released on Tuesday, January 10. Now, just weeks ahead of the film’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie to the masses. The creators have also come up with a unique tactic to brace South Indian audiences for Pathaan. A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the Tamil trailer of Pathaan is sure to reach a wider audience as it is scheduled to play during the screening of big Tamil Pongal releases.

The movies include Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. The superstars have locked horns at the box offices as the movies hit the silver screens on Wednesday, January 11. If the report is to be believed, then both the Pongal release are pre-booked for the first couple of days at almost every location they’re screened in. Seemingly, the showcase of the Pathaan trailer during the screening of both films is predicted to increase its pitch on a broader scale

Just a day ago, Thalapathy Vijay shared the Tamil version of the Pathaan trailer, while also wishing the main lead Shah Rukh Khan good luck, as he is set to make his comeback to acting after several years. “Wishing Shah Rukh Khan sir and the team all the best for Pathaan. Here is the trailer,” tweeted Vijay before finishing his note with the YouTube link to the trailer.

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #PathaanHere is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, it was RRR fame Ram Charan who posted the Telugu version of the trailer, explaining that he is excited to watch the superstar in action once again. “Wishing the whole team of Pathaan all the very best! Shah Rukh Khan sir looking forward to seeing you in action sequences like never before,” wrote the actor.

Pathaan trailer promises to be an action spectacle with Shah Rukh Khan’s feature as a spy in exile. He is set to be pitted against the leader of Outfit X, John Abraham, who runs a private terrorist group. As the rogue organization becomes a major threat to India, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan joins hands with Deepika Padukone to put an end to the group’s assault.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features a special cameo of Salman Khan’s Tiger. The spy action-thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25.

