Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Atlee’s Next Put on Hold Indefinitely

The Narcotics Control Bureau has detained around eight people on October 2 after surprisingly raiding a passenger cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The NCB busted a party onboard where drugs were being consumed and it is reported that a superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was detained and later arrested for consuming illegal substance.

Shah Rukh who was last seen in Zero which released in 2017, has for past the few months been juggling between Pathan and South filmmaker Atlee’s next. The actor along with his Pathan co-star Deepika Padukone was supposed to kick off Pathan’s first international schedule on October 10 in Spain where they were going to shoot a grand romantic number in Mallorca and Cádiz. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand was also going to film some action scenes.

However, a source reveals that everything has been put on hold. “The next bail hearing of Aryan is scheduled for October 7. The production team has decided to put the shooting on hold. The three week schedule has now been pushed indefinitely. Apart from Spain, the unit were also going to shoot some important sequences in Russia with the same unit that recently wrapped up the Tiger 3 schedule featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. All the units have been asked to stand by for the time."

SRK also has Atlee’s next, in which superstar will reportedly be playing a double role in the movie. The actor had wrapped up the Pune schedule last month and had also shot some action sequence in Mumbai’s Filmcity. He was supposed to shoot for around a week in South Mumbai from October 3 which has also been pushed. “BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Cumballa Hill where they were going to shoot for a week and wrap up the first schedule. But for now everything is delayed. SRK will only return on the sets once everything related to his son settles down," says the source.

While Pathan will also feature John Abraham in the lead role, Atlee’s next reportedly features an ensemble including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu and Sunil Grover.

Reportedly Shah Rukh is also teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for his social-drama based on immigration which features Taapsee Pannu.

