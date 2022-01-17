Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Shooting on Hold Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, shoots of several films have been halted and the release dates of already scheduled films are postponed. Now, reports suggest that filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra has halted the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3. Both the films have been creating a lot of anticipation. Pathan is SRK’s comeback film after Zero and both the Khans were supposed to make a cameo in each other’s films.

According to a source quoted by Mid Day, “The production house was vigilant with testing on set. However, once a case was detected, they immediately decided to halt work as the city’s doubling rate was high at the time. The crew strength of Pathan and Tiger 3 is heavy. In such a scenario, a high number of people would be at risk, even if one tested positive. Taking this into account, the directors along with producer Aditya Chopra decided to put the brakes on the shoots."

Reports also suggest that the shooting of the web series The Railway Men has been halted as well. The series starred Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon.

The source further told the publication, “Vidyut has been filming at Sunil Maidaan in Film City over the past few days. Akshay Kumar recently shot for a commercial in Madh Island. These instances send out a strong message to the industry that work has to go on. This time around, the industry so far has suffered less than the last two waves."

Meanwhile, News18.com earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for Tiger 3 before shooting for his film Pathan. “There is a crossover between SRK’s character in Pathan and Salman Khan’s character from Tiger 3. Shah Rukh has started shooting for his portion in Tiger 3 and has given almost two weeks for it. Salman, who is currently busy with his personal commitments and Bigg Boss, will soon join his contemporary and best friend for the shoot," a source had told us.

Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

