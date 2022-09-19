Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan to Prabhas' Adipurush, Most Anticipated Films of 2023

2023 is going to be a massive year for Bollywood and some of its biggest stars. Among the 2023 releases are films starring Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, and Prabhas. Though the trailers of these films are not out yet, the fans are eagerly waiting for them.

According to Ormax Media, the first name from the list of upcoming films is Pathan starring King Khan. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan has done cameos in Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Now it’s finally time the fans watched him in a lead avatar.

Next up, we have Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and it will be released on Eid 2023. And for those of you who don’t know, King Khan will be also bro-mancing with Bollywood’s Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan with a cameo appearance in this film.

Now we have the much-awaited multistarrer, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The film is all set to hit the big screen on January 12, 2023.

We also have Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan, which is raising the fan’s expectations. Recently, its poster and teaser were released and the film will be released on June 2, 2023.

And the buzz is not ready to stop, we have yet another upcoming film by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar. Many clips have already been leaked from the film’s shooting location. According to sources, the film will be released on Diwali 2023.

In addition, fans of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are eagerly waiting for their first film together called Fighter. The film will be released on 28 September 2023. It will also have Anil Kapoor and it will be the first Ariel film of Bharti.

In December 2023, SRK will return with Dunky, helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and will be released in 2023.

