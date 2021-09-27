With Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing the reopening of cinemas from October 22, more than 15 films announced their updated release dates. The floodgates was opened by the much anticipated Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead and directed by Rohit Shetty which released on Diwali weekend this year. It will be followed by Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 which releases on November 19.

While Ranveer Singh’s sports biopic ’83 has booked the Christmas slot, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will release on December 31. Laal Singh Chadha, featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will release on Valentines Day 2022. But fans have been waiting for the release date of two films- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

A source reveals that Pathan is eyeing the Independence Day weekend next year, while Tiger 3 is expected to release on Christmas 2022. “While the production house is still looking into the release dates, this seems to the ideal situation for the two films considering the gap between the two releases," the source says.

It is already known that Salman has a cameo in Pathan and SRK will also be seen playing a cameo in Tiger 3. The source adds, “Tiger 3 will take off from where Pathan ends. Both the actors play RAW agents in their respective films. The reunion of two actors have always created a frenzy among the fans and the production house decided to shoot a sequence which is larger than life.’

Since both the films are interconnected the release has to be planned accordingly. “Pathan has to release first. Since it is expected to release on Independence Day, the production house will get enough days to release the film on OTT and then on satellite before Tiger 3 comes out on Christmas," the source informs.

While there is no official confirmation, it will be a wait-and-watch considering Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer Adipurush and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have already booked Independence Day next year while Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath has already booked Christmas 2022.

