Shah Rukh Khan's Perfect Sunday Consists of 'No Bathing, Movie Night With Gauri'

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again left people speechless and amazed with his witty and funny replies. An old video of the superstar is doing the rounds where he recounts what a normal Sunday for him would be like. In the video, veteran actor Farida Jalal asks him about his perfect Sunday, to which he replies his regular Sunday begins with getting a scolding from his wife Gauri Khan about how much he has worked for the past six days.

He said, “First thing I hear as soon as I get up is a scolding from my wife, about how much I’ve worked for the past six days and that I’ve barely been home, and not given her any attention. When I tell her, look Gauri, I’m very tired, she snaps saying, ‘Nothing! I don’t want to hear anything.’ When she stops scolding, I look at her with dreamy eyes and tell her how beautiful she looks. As soon as I say that, she says that I also look very tired. After that I’m king, I don’t shower at all on Sundays. I don’t bathe at all on Sundays. I stay in bed, eat chips. The TV is turned on, I watch a film.”

He also added that he gives his dog a bath and takes out her ticks. After this, his friends often visit him and they play games like Balderdash, Pictionary and Articulate. “In the evening, we go out somewhere, normally to a discotheque, or dancing place, because my wife loves dancing, apart from the fact that she makes me dance to her tunes. Then at night, we just watch a film together, go to sleep, me and my wife," he added.

Shah Rukh had first met Gauri, who is a celebrated designer now when she was only 14 years old.

On the work front, he was last seen in zero and is now shooting for his upcoming film Pathan.

