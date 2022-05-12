Shah Rukh Khan's Pic From Dunki's Set Goes Viral, Fans Find Similarity With 'SRK From Veer Zaara'

Shah Rukh Khan left his fans excited a couple of weeks back when he announced his first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Titled Dunki, the film will also feature Taapsee Pannu with SRK. Now, a picture of the superstar has gone viral with the director, which fans speculate is from the sets of Dunki. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over SRK and a lot of them pointed out that the look he sported was similar to his looks in films like Veer Zaara or Swades. Both the films were released in 2004.

Take a look at the pictures:

One fan wrote, “He is looking like he used to look during the time of swades, veer zaara n kal ho na ho

40s ka lg rha h. Bhut smart. ❤️"

He is looking like he used to look during the time of swades, veer zaara n kal ho na ho40s ka lg rha h. Bhut smart. ❤️— Baivab Jha (@BaivabJh) May 11, 2022

Another added, “The look reminds me of Veer Pratap Singh from Veer-Zaara..#ShahRukhKhan#Dunki."Another fan wrote, “SRK from Veer Zaara has come to shoot for Dunki."

Latest picture of #ShahRukhKhan with Rajkumar Hirani From the sets of #Dunki 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/lvz5DPh99k — FIROZ SRK FAN (@FirozSRKian_) May 11, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan announced his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in April this year. Dunki marks Hirani and SRK’s first collaboration. Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the lead along with King Khan in the film, which will hit the big screen on December 22nd, 2023.

Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani, said “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his comeback with his most anticipated film Pathaan which is also slated to release next year. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Apart from that, he also has a film lineup with director Atlee, for which he will be paired opposite Nayanthara.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.