Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction To Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan Wins The Internet

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie, was released almost three weeks ago and is still having a successful run at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been breaking records on national and global platforms, making it a fantastic comeback for the superstar after four years. Apart from the high-octane action sequences and on-time delivery, Pathaan is also winning hearts for its two hit songs – Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang. They are already famous on social media, with many people imitating Jhoome Jo Pathaan's hook step. Among them are ace cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Today, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans through an AskSRK session. A user asked Shah Rukh Khan to say a few words about the “Pathaan dance” and shared a video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja acing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. This video went viral on social media a few days ago.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja attempting the Jhoome Jo Pathaan signature step. The actor wrote: “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!”