Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence Mannat’s Name Plate Gets Makeover; Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently hit the headlines when he announced his next big project with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani titled Dunki. The actor has such a charismatic persona that even his smallest action gets his fans excited. On Saturday, King Khan’s regal residence Mannat got a new stylish nameplate and SRKians obsessed with the change celebrated the same on Twitter. Fun fact: On his birthdays and other specials occasions the Shah Rukh Khan waves to the fans from his terrace balcony.

Several fans took to Twitter and shared pictures of the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor’s house Mannat as they celebrated the change. They even compared the nameplate of megastar’s house that was changed over the years, by sharing pictures of them. Many fans even went on to share the before and after pictures showcasing the evolution of Mannat.

While one fan wrote, “New name plate on #Mannat then and now ………….#ShahRukhKhan.”

Another fan got emotional as she dreamed of clicking a picture next to the old name plate. She tweeted, “Yes this design will be forever iconic…i never thought that I would ever feel emotional about a nameplate.. I hv always dreamed of it standing next to it and click a pic…all my childhood… Bt never got the chance.. Now it’s gone so sad.. #Mannat @iamsrk.”

Yes this design will be forever iconic…i never thought that I would ever feel emotional about a nameplate.. I hv always dreamed of it standing next to it and click a pic…all my childhood… Bt never got the chance.. Now it's gone so sad.. #Mannat @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/EhrXP3skVf — मिला ♡ (@SRKsMila) April 23, 2022

Calling the new name plate wow, a fan shared the pictures of the changed name plates. He wrote, “Lgta Hai Fir Se #Mannat Ka Bulava Aane Wala Hai ……….#Mannat (Symbol of Love, Stardom, Feeling , Passion and Unconditional Love) #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki We Love You Shah Sir @iamsrkThis name plate is ….waaao .”

Lgta Hai Fir Se #Mannat Ka Bulava Aane Wala Hai ……….#Mannat (Symbol of Love, Stardom, Feeling , Passion and Unconditional Love)#ShahRukhKhan #Dunki

We Love You Shah Sir @iamsrk

This name plate is ….waaao❣️ pic.twitter.com/TpeMlkJU8A — Anil SRK (@IamAnilSRK) April 23, 2022

Another social media user tweeted, “Nameplates change hote rehenge, emotions nhi… #Mannat.”

Sharing the snaps of a couple of name plates, a fan asked Netizens which was the name plate at SRK’s house when they last visited there. ‘” He tweeted, Which was the name plate you saw when you first visited Mannat? #Mannat #ShahRukhKhan.”

Which was the name plate you saw when you first visited Mannat?#Mannat#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/GOk0NwG88I — Srk_ Bangalore (@SRKBangalore1) April 23, 2022

Such is the love for SRKians for King Khan that even the change of nameplate of his residence takes social media by storm.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a number of projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is anticipated to be among YRF’s spy universe inclusive of Salman Khan’s Tiger from Tiger 3 and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War. Shah Rukh recently shot for Atlee’s film with Tamil sensation Nayanthara and will next be seen in Rajkumar Hiarani’s Dunki slated for December 2023 release. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu.

