Shah Rukh Khan's Response to a Fan Query About His Stunt in Anjaam will Leave You Puzzled
Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan query about one of his stunt scenes in 'Anjaam' in his trademark witty style. See here.
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
A fan of the actor posted a scene from Anjaam, expressing pleasant surprise and admiration over his daredevilry that is on full display. The scene shows him riding on the bonnet of a moving car, all while dancing and lip syncing to a song. The user wrote, "I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet...all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam."
I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet...all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam pic.twitter.com/t6gdJYjvGh— Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) April 22, 2019
The clip brought back fond memories for Shah Rukh himself and responding to the query he wrote, "Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere."
Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere. https://t.co/I9nUDCysAr— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2019
Sharing another video from his film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa another user pointed out an interesting fact about another scene. See here:
This scene from the song 'Aana Mere Pyar Ko' (Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) where SRK jumped from one taxi carrier to another and then onto the bonnet was done in a single take. After it was shot, Director Kundan Shah asked him how he managed it. SRK replied, "I am taking my chances." pic.twitter.com/tnmTKtAJEu— Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) March 27, 2019
Speaking about his next film, Shah Rukh said on the sidelines of the film festival in Beijing, "At this point I have not decided anything. I think I will take the decision for the next film that I am going to do by June. I am just listening to films and I want to spend some time just listening and working on them. So by June, I will be able to take a call on which film I want to do."
See Shah Rukh discussing work in video here:
SRK about his next project - "At this point I have not decided anything. I am listening to films, I will decide what film I am doing next almost by June" pic.twitter.com/Nap1c11Te4— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019
