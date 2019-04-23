Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Response to a Fan Query About His Stunt in Anjaam will Leave You Puzzled

Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan query about one of his stunt scenes in 'Anjaam' in his trademark witty style. See here.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
While Shah Rukh Khan is yet to confirm his upcoming film project, he is taking time out to be active on Twitter and is keeping in touch with his fans. Recently, the actor shared a list of his favourite films, while he was in China, attending a film festival in Beijing. Now Shah Rukh has responded to a fan query on Twitter, which has left fans puzzled and bursting with laughter, in equal measures.

A fan of the actor posted a scene from Anjaam, expressing pleasant surprise and admiration over his daredevilry that is on full display. The scene shows him riding on the bonnet of a moving car, all while dancing and lip syncing to a song. The user wrote, "I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet...all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam."




The clip brought back fond memories for Shah Rukh himself and responding to the query he wrote, "Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere."

"


Sharing another video from his film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa another user pointed out an interesting fact about another scene. See here:




Speaking about his next film, Shah Rukh said on the sidelines of the film festival in Beijing, "At this point I have not decided anything. I think I will take the decision for the next film that I am going to do by June. I am just listening to films and I want to spend some time just listening and working on them. So by June, I will be able to take a call on which film I want to do."

See Shah Rukh discussing work in video here:




