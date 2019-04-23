Shah Rukh Khan's Response to a Fan Query About His Stunt in Anjaam will Leave You Puzzled

I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet...all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam pic.twitter.com/t6gdJYjvGh — Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) April 22, 2019

Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere. https://t.co/I9nUDCysAr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2019

This scene from the song 'Aana Mere Pyar Ko' (Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) where SRK jumped from one taxi carrier to another and then onto the bonnet was done in a single take. After it was shot, Director Kundan Shah asked him how he managed it. SRK replied, "I am taking my chances." pic.twitter.com/tnmTKtAJEu — Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) March 27, 2019

SRK about his next project - "At this point I have not decided anything. I am listening to films, I will decide what film I am doing next almost by June" pic.twitter.com/Nap1c11Te4 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019