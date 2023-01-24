Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has currently kept his fans on their toes with his upcoming release Pathaan. With just one day away from its release, the Siddharth Anand directorial has spread ripples across the masses, with fans waiting with bated breath to watch their favourite star spring back to action after a hiatus of almost four years. Meanwhile, on January 13, SRK was spotted attending the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) Opening Ceremony. The Zero actor, who is well-known for his dashing appearances and distinguished style statements, was captured wearing a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch worth Rs 4 crores.

The now-viral picture of Shah Rukh wearing the expensive watch was dropped on Twitter on January 16 that soon grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. “The brand Audemars Piguet watch which Shah Rukh Khan is wearing is worth rupees 4,74,47,984.00… 4Crore 74Laks 47 Thounds Rupees,” read the tweet.

The brand #AudemarsPiguet watch which @iamsrk is wearing is worth rupees 4,74,47,984.00 😱😱4Crore 74Laks 47Thounds Rupees. 😮 pic.twitter.com/lSgK8Ld5oO— Shahebaz (@Shahebaz4Srk) January 16, 2023

The picture captured the 57-year-old greeting with some people sporting the SRK-special half smile. He donned a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey accompanied by a pair of uber-chic dark blue sunglasses. However, it was the Om Shanti Om actor’s dapper Audemars Piguet watch that captured the attention of his admirers in no time.

While one user joked, “iska 40th copy khareed ke laungi Sarojini se, 400 rupiya wala (I’ll buy the 40th copy of the watch from Sarojini at Rs 400)” another’s funny comment read, “Bhai ye time hi batati hai ya aur kuch… (Does it show time or something else)?” “Can we do time travel with this watch?” enquired a third individual.

iska 40th copy khareed ke laungi Sarojini se, 400 rupiya wala— Anjali🥤 (@iamanjali16) January 16, 2023

Bhai ye time hi batati hai ya aur kuch….😅😂🤣— Nitin Bhatia🇮🇳❤🇮🇳 (@NitinBhatia101) January 16, 2023

Can we do time travel with this watch 🥹— Bijli 🤸 (@itizbijli) January 16, 2023

According to the official website of Audemars Piguet, the model name of the deluxe watch is Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar having a dial of 41 mm. The description on the website read, “Entirely dressed in blue, the new Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in 41 mm presents for the first time a case and bracelet fully crafted in blue ceramic. The matching blue Grande Tapisserie dial and subdials further bestow the timepiece with an air of starlit sky.”

Coming back to Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the lead actress opposite SRK. The high-octane action entertainer also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles along with an extended cameo by Salman Khan. Pathaan will have a grand premiere in the theatres on January 25.

