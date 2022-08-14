Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Son Abram Hoisted Flag at Mannat, Feels 'Pride, Love and Happiness'

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video revealing that it was his youngest son AbRam Khan who hoisted the flag at Mannat. AbRam was joined by Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and the superstar’s team. Sharing the video, SRK revealed that he was teaching the young ones the ‘essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India’.

“Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly. pic.twitter.com/3tNCjkLAgt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2022

The tweet was shared shortly after Gauri Khan had shared a picture of the Khan family posing with the flag. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan held on to AbRam’s hand while Aryan stood beside Gauri. The family opted for white outfits — the Khan boys wore white tees with denim pants while Gauri opted for a white blazer with denim pants. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Happy Independence Day.” The couple’s daughter Suhana Khan wasn’t present on the occasion.

A few fortunate fans present outside Mannat on Sunday evening also caught a glimpse of the actor in his balcony after the flag hoisting. Shah Rukh was seen waving at fans while they cheered for him.

Shah Rukh’s family seemingly joined several celebrities to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. For the unversed, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Narendra Modi requested all the citizens to celebrate #AzaadiKaMahotsav. For that, the PM has also asked all citizens to hoist the tricolor at their homes, calling it ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here