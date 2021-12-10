Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam, Karan Johar’s Kids Attend Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's Birthday Bash

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira turned 6 on December 9. On the occasion, the pint-sized star kid’s family hosted a birthday party in Mumbai. The guest-list was headlined by Adira’s friends from Bollywood. The little members included Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, and Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash Johar. Paparazzi photos shared online reveal the young star kids leaving the bash last evening. Also spotted were Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie Kapoor.

While Rani and her filmmaker husband, who leads Yash Raj Films, are known to be social media recluses, their daughter’s birthday happens to be a star-studded affair every year.

Rani married Aditya in a private ceremony in 2014. The couple was blessed with Adira a year later. Since the birth of their first child, the couple has kept her away from unwanted attention from the media. They wanted Adira to grow up normally and not be constantly photographed.

The actress’ latest big screen outing was YRF’s Bunty aur Babli 2 directed by debutant Varun Sharma. The film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, released last month. Rani also played the main role alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the first instalment which was released in 2005.

The 43-year-old is now awaiting the release of her next much-anticipated project titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The release date of the upcoming film was recently announced by the makers. Backed by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, the film is inspired by a real-life story that shook children and human rights at a global level. It is touted to be an untold tale about the journey of a mother's fight against an entire nation.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Aditya Chopra will release in theaters on May 20, next year.

