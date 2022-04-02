Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Screams in Joy as KKR Wins Match, Suhana Khan Shares Moment

Shah Rukh Khan might be busy with his shoot but his kids have stepped in his shoes and are at the forefront when it comes to supporting and cheering for their IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Yesterday, the star kids had a huge reason to celebrate as KRR won the match against Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh Khan’s children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, accompanied by their friends looked elated at the win, however, the one moment that melted everyone’s heart was little AbRam screaming his lungs out at the win.

Yesterday, Suhana had shared a photo of her baby brother praying during the match by keeping his fingers crossed. she wrote with the picture, “Think it worked @kkriders"

Her next Instagram Story saw all of them screaming in joy. While Suhana and Ananya Panday, who was also present, had their hands in the air, AbRam looked like he let out the loudest scream. ‘Dream Team’ wrote Suhana with an emoji. Take a look:

Ananya, who is Suhana’s close friend, also shared the photos on her Instagram Story section.

Yesterday, pictures and videos of SRK’s kids had gone viral, where they were seen cheering for the team.

Suhana chose a yellow tank top, while Ananya opted for a white tank top. Both had KKR written on them. Aryan opted for a plain black tee. But what was pleasantly surprising was the fact that Aryan was seen smiling. Fans would be aware that they have rarely seen the young boy smile, as he wears a serious face almost all the time.

In SRK’s absence, Suhana and Aryan had attended the auctions as well. They were joined by Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. Juhi and SRK are good industry friends and also co-owners of KKR.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return back to the screens with Pathaan, whose announcement was recently made. The film will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Suhana Khan too will soon make her Bollywood debut. If reports are to be believed, then she will be part of a project by Zoya Akhtar that will be based on the Archie comics. It will also star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasthya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’ younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

